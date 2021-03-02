iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ JKI opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $179.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

