iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. 87,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

