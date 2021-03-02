iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMXC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

