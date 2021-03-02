iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Sold by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF makes up about 4.7% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Shares of BATS:SLVP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 459,851 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.