iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

