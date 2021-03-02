iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.