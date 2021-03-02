iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $468,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 137,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

