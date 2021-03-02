iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 659.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 9.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $55,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 6,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,525. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

