iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

