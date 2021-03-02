iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ISGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. iSign Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

