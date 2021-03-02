Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,859. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.