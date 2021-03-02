IZE Market Capitalization Tops $255.46 Million (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One IZE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IZE has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. IZE has a total market cap of $255.46 million and $6,776.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00483588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00463172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en.

Buying and Selling IZE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.