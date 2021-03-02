Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £339.99 million and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.02. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

