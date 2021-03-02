Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Eight Capital

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.56. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$23.42 and a twelve month high of C$46.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

