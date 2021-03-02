Jason Ream Sells 15,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $880,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SAIL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. 1,962,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,975.02 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

