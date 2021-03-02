Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €41.40 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.69 ($52.58).

SGO opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.62 and its 200 day moving average is €38.19. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

