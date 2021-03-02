Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.