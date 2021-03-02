Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 173.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

