Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the health services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $255.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.46 and its 200-day moving average is $263.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock valued at $785,102 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

