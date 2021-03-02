Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Head to Head Comparison

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.48 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.47 Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 3.16 $6.51 million N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 11 15 0 2.58 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $34.13, suggesting a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26% Jeffersonville Bancorp 20.58% 6.49% 0.83%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of April 14, 2020, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

