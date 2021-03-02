JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 721.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in JFrog were worth $165,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

