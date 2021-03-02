JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

