JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.55, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.76. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.