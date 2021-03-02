JMP Securities Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $195.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.11. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

