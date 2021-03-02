John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $148.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. John Bean Technologies traded as high as $150.66 and last traded at $149.77, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

