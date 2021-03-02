John Lawson Thornton Acquires 100,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

TSE:ABX opened at C$24.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.87. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$42.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

