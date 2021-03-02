Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $70,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $57.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.