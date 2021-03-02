Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JNCE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

