Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,584. The company has a market cap of $508.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

