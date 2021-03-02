JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.05).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.16.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.