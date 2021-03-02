JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $250.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,434 shares of company stock worth $15,422,149. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

