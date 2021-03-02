Juggernaut 24-Hour Volume Reaches $761,178.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $761,178.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.90 or 0.00492797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00077280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00079025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.00465897 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.