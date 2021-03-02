Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18

Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Get Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) alerts:

About Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX)

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.