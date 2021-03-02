Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,017. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

