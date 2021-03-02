Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 533,591 shares during the period. The Western Union makes up about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $98,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 91,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,998. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

