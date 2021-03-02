Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 36,146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $225,826,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $702.94. The stock had a trading volume of 669,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $674.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $811.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

