Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JUKG opened at GBX 229.90 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £33.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.98. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Company Profile

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

