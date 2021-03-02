Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA stock remained flat at $$7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

