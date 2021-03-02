Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.55.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE KSU traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.61. 16,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,584. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
