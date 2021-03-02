Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.63. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

