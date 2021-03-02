Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Lowered by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

KSU stock opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.