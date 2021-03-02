Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get KAO alerts:

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,569. KAO has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.