Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average of $218.84. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

