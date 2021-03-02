KBC Group NV Has $119.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,366 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $119,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

