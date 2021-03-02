KBC Group NV Has $80.01 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 886.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.32% of First Republic Bank worth $80,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after buying an additional 620,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

NYSE FRC traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,335. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

