KBC Group NV Purchases 255,695 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $87,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,281,594. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

