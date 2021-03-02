KBC Group NV Sells 99,043 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,043 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $213,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.76. 85,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

