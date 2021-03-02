Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Kering stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

