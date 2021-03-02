Keybank National Association OH Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $106,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $415.78 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,034 shares of company stock valued at $91,827,857. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

