Keybank National Association OH Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $815.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $894.09 and a 200-day moving average of $872.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

